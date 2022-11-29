KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public Library is launching a community survey that will help the current plans for the library.

The library said the survey is part of its strategic plan process for how the library implements strategic objectives.

Questions will focus on current and proposed library services, buildings, resident use of the library, and community needs.

The library wants people who use and don’t use their services to take the survey.

Residents 17 and older can take it online at Kansas City Kansas Public Library website or on paper at one of the library branches through Dec. 10.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

