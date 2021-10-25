Kansas City, Kansas man charged in Lawrence armed bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A federal grand jury indicted a Kansas City, Kansas man for a September armed bank robbery in Lawrence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said Davonte Chaney, 29, faces one count of bank robbery and one count of use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Court documents said Chaney used a pistol on Sept. 21 to rob the Truity Credit Union on West 31st Street in Lawrence.

The FBI teamed up with Lawrence police to investigate the bank robbery. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug will now serve as prosecutor in the case against Chaney.