JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, two vehicles were traveling Northbound on I-35 near Antioch Road in the first lane. The driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead and the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear.

The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.

According to the crash log, a 37-year-old woman driving the Lexus was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The 29-year-old driver of the Honda was uninjured, but a 65-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.