LENEXA, Kan. — A Kansas City man was killed Sunday in a crash on northbound Interstate 35 near 87th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Martin Perez Trejo was driving at a high rate of speed when his Chevrolet Cruze hit a Ford F350, sending the truck off the right side of the highway.

The Ford overturned and both passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle. The two people in the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. KHP said neither of them were wearing their seat belts.

Trejo’s Cruze went off the right side of the highway and came to a rest. A passenger in the Cruze was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

