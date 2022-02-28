TOPEKA, Kan. — A controversial Kansas state representative is now excluded from virtually all involvement with his own party after a new resolution passed Monday.

Rep. Aaron Coleman has a history of controversial tweets, threatening texts, allegations of abuse, and has admitted to revenge porn and bullying as a child.

Kansas State Rep. Aaron Coleman’s mugshot from his Oct. 30, 2021, arrest in Overland Park on domestic battery charges. (Courtesy Photo/Johnson County Department of Corrections)

After a committee moved in January 2021 not to take action against him for the issues from before and during his time in office, Coleman ended the year with a domestic violence arrest in late October and a DUI arrest later in November. Although the Douglas County Attorney never charged him with DUI, he still faces speeding and traffic violation charges in that case.

The new arrests saw a revival of calls for Coleman to resign, with six members of the Kansas House filing to expel him from office. While the group hasn’t seen a successful ousting of the controversial representative, opponents of Coleman did have a recent victory as the Democrats’ state committee moved to suspend him.

The Kansas Democratic Party gave FOX4’s Capitol Bureau this statement on what the suspension resolution means for Coleman.

“The KDP State Committee passed a resolution suspending Rep. Coleman from the party for a two-year period. To the extent permitted by DNC and KDP bylaws, this suspension prevents Rep. Coleman from participating in party events, from serving in an elected or appointed capacity within the Party, and from receiving party resources and support during any campaign for public office.”

Having last posted to his social media on Jan. 18, Coleman has not made any public statements since the KDP ruled to suspend him. While he has lost access to all financial support if he seeks re-election, the suspension will not affect his ability to remain in office currently.