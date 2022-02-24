TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson is facing calls to resign after a video showed he made a comment about Native Americans during a meeting.

FOX4’s Capitol Bureau obtained video of the virtual conference Thursday that showed Watson make the remarks.

The comments, which Native American legislators in Kansas said left them “appalled,” were made when the commissioner was telling a story about tornados in the state. Below is the full transcript of Watson’s statement that caused concerns:

“It’s always fascinating. I had some cousins from California. they were petrified of tornadoes,” Watson said. “They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’ I’d say ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they really thought that.”

Now Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Watson must resign.

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week,” Kelly said.

“However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward. Let’s build on this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.”

Native American lawmakers, including Rep. Christina Haswood, D-Lawrence, also weighed in.

“Our Indigenous students simply deserve better,” Haswood said. “This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate.”

Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, D-Wichita, said she was the first Native American woman elected to the Kansas Legislature.

“I mean, I was appalled about it. I was shocked. I couldn’t believe that this was our Kansas Education Commissioner,” Victors-Cozad said.

The story was a reminder of how people would make fun of her as a child because of her heritage, she said.

“You may think it’s funny, but it’s not funny to us — especially somebody that might be struggling with their identity,” Victors-Cozad said.

“I would like to see him resign. And like I said, I learned about this yesterday. Why didn’t he come talk to the Native American legislators right after it happened and be remorseful for what he said? ‘Oops, I didn’t mean it. Let me go back and backtrack.’ But he didn’t. He let it go fly out there until we got to this point now,” she said.

FOX4 reached out to Watson directly, but he has not responded to our requests for comment.

Other members of the Kansas Board of Education said this was out of character for Watson. They also shared concern that there will be a certain loss of stability in the state education system if he’s removed.

However, even those worried about the situation openly admit Watson is extremely likely to face some consequences.