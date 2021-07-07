Kansas families can get free tickets to 70 different attractions with new app

TOPEKA — Kansas students and families can now get free tickets to several different attractions across the state.

The Kansas State Department of Education announced the launch of the Sunflower Summer Program this week, KSNT reports.

The program uses federal relief dollars to offer summer learning opportunities, while getting the chance to visit nearly 70 different attractions across the state. That includes museums, zoos and historic landmarks.

“We really want this to be an engaging and fun summer learning activity that kids can do with their folks or with a caregiver, and really get that social, emotional connection they need, and just keep the learning fun and going throughout the Summer,” said Denise Kahler, a spokesperson for the department.

The Sunflower Summer app has a passport that allows participants to track where they have visited on their adventures. Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.

The program will run through Aug. 15. Up to two adults can also get free tickets when accompanying students. Child care facilities also can access and use the app for field trips. However, only one ticket per child and adult can be redeemed at each location.

The app is currently only available in the Apple App Store, as it’s undergoing the review process for Google Play. For now, Android users can utilize the program by filling out a paper form upon arrival at venues.