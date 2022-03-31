ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is building support for her effort to eliminate the state sales tax on food by meeting with grocery executives in Johnson County.

Kansas has the second highest sales tax in the nation on groceries at 6.5%.

The change would help families at a time when prices keep rising. Kelly estimates a family of four would save about $500 a year by getting rid of the state sales tax on food.

The governor has said there’s support in both parties for at least reducing the tax on groceries.

She said Kansas has not raised enough other revenue to cut the tax until now, and grocery operators on the Kansas side of the KC metro believe it would truly help their customers at a time when food has become more expensive.

“Everybody will appreciate the fact that the government is trying to help them out to get through this inflationary time,” said Mike Beal, chief financial officer of Ball’s Food Stores. “There’s no reason we can see that, you know the state can afford it now, they are flush with cash. So we would love to see it happen.”

Many Kansans who live near the state line have known they can save hundreds of dollars a year by doing their shopping in Missouri, where the state sales tax is more than five times lower than what they’d pay in Kansas for the same groceries.

Kelly said new businesses and new investment are making it possible to end the food sales tax, which currently brings in about $450 million a year in taxes for the Sunflower State.

