TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill that will allow Kansans to legally participate in sports wagering.

Senate Bill 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The bill will also allow venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering.

Legalizing sports betting will bring more revenue to our state and grow our economy. This is another mechanism that casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues can now utilize to attract Kansans to their establishments. Gov. Laura Kelly

SB 84 will preserve tribal sovereignty and allow the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.