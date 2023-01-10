WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

“This morning, Governor Laura Kelly tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said. “She is fully vaccinated and is experiencing minor symptoms. This is the first day she has experienced symptoms. She is following the guidance of public health officials to self-isolate as she continues to work.”

The news comes just one day after Kelly held inauguration events to mark her second term.

The Governor’s Office said it has informed Inaugural Ball attendees, participants in the inauguration ceremony, and those who attended the executive order signing Tuesday morning. The office said it encouraged them to test immediately as a precautionary measure.

The governor’s State of the State address has been postponed to Jan. 24. The governor’s budget will still be released Thursday as planned.