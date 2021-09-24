Kansas heart recipient meets donor’s family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After four years in the making, a special meeting was held to allow the family of a heart donor to meet its recipient.

The donor’s father was able to hear his late daughter’s heartbeat once again in an emotional and tearful moment.

“You can’t imagine a gift like this. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Rylee and you guys,” said Danecia Williams, the heart recipient.

Williams had developed heart failure after giving birth to her son.

After spending about two years on the transplant list, a match was found, 17-year-old Rylee Malone, who died in a car crash.

Four years later, Rylee’s parents got to hear their teen’s heartbeat again.

“It’s so strong. It’s so strong. I can’t believe it,” said Bart Malone, the donor’s father.

“When you hear your child’s heartbeat when they’re born, it’s one of the greatest things on this earth, and then to hear Riley’s heartbeat again, I had the same feeling the day she was born,” said Malone.

“I just think about what Jesus did for us. He had to die so we could have eternal life, and I just think about Rylee, you know, she did that for me,” said Williams.

Rylee’s parents say she chose to become a donor at a young age.

She donated three other organs that helped save three other lives, including a 4-year-old boy.