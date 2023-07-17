WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is once again competing in the 10th annual national “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest held by the American Association Of State Troopers.

“The contest began as a friendly competition between the state agencies and is proving to be a fun and engaging way to allow our state’s community members to support and interact with law enforcement in a positive manner,” the AAST said.

In 2022, Kentucky won the “Best Looking Cruiser Award,” making it the cover photo for the 2023 calendar. The KHP’s Challenger was the featured photo for the month of September.

Voting began at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17. It will continue through Monday, July 31, at 11 a.m. central.

To vote in the contest, fill out the survey online.

Agency ranks will be posted on the AAST Facebook page daily.

The AAST says the winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar.”

Calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org starting on Oct. 1, 2023.

Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.