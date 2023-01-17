LYON COUNTY — A Kansas sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local landfill in Emporia rather than the bridge for waste disposal.

We would like to remind citizens that Rocky Ford bridge, or any other public roadway, ditches, or public property, is not a public place to dump your trash. Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office social media statement

The Rocky Ford Bridge is recognized as a historic site with the Kansas Historical Society. The bridge was set in place in 1907 over the Cottonwood River and was built in the Pratt truss design common during the time period. It became a historic site in 2020.

If you have any information related to this case, you can contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or at sheriff@lyoncounty.org.