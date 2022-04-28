TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in the Kansas House failed Thursday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s vetoes of measures on transgender athletes and parents’ ability to challenge school curriculum.

Both proposals were priorities for conservative legislators and are likely to become issues during Kelly’s race for reelection this year. The Senate voted to override Kelly’s vetoes of both, but supporters failed to get the necessary two-thirds majorities in the House.

One of the bills would have banned transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports in K-12 schools and colleges.

Supporters said they were trying to preserve fair competition and protect scholarship opportunities for “biological” girls and women. Critics said the measure was an attack on transgender youth.

The 81-41 vote in the House was three votes short of a two-thirds majority needed in the 125-member House.

The other bill, dubbed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” would have required school districts to draft policies for handling complaints from parents about classroom and library materials and making decisions about how to remove them.

Critics said it placed unnecessary burdens on schools and created divisions.

The House vote was 72-50, leaving supporters 12 votes short of a two-thirds majority.

