Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman not yet charged over DUI arrest last month

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 21-year-old state lawmaker from Kansas City, Kanas, has not been criminally charged a month after his arrest on suspicion of drinking under the influence because the testing to determine whether he was under the influence has not been completed.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman was to have a hearing Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, but it did not occur.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him Nov. 27 on Interstate 70 near Lawrence.

In a brief report to the court, a prosecutor said that test results are pending.

Coleman also faces a domestic battery charge in neighboring Johnson County over an Oct. 30 arrest following a fight with his 18-year-old brother.

These are just the latest accusations made against Coleman. He’s also been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

Leaders in Kansas government have been trying to oust him or get him to resign since he was elected. Following his DUI arrest, state lawmakers took steps to open an investigation into Coleman’s actions.

The investigation was authorized after six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint Monday calling for Coleman’s expulsion

That was the second complaint filed against Coleman since he was elected to the Kansas Legislature in January. The first came on Jan. 12 after Coleman made a public threat against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. The complaint against Coleman was dismissed, and he kept his seat in the Kansas Legislature after receiving a warning.

Coleman has said in the past that he has grown in the face of these scandals but has also been unapologetic about how he provokes people being a political figure.