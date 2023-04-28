TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Legislature passed a bill that would limit the power of the state and local health leaders regarding infectious and contagious diseases.

The House voted 63-56 to pass House Bill 2285 on Friday after the Senate passed the bill 22-18. The proposal now heads to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s desk, KSNT reports.

If signed by the governor, the bill would prohibit the state health secretary from requiring COVID-19 vaccines to attend child care or school.

The bill would also amend the provisions on school closures, removing orders from the state health secretary as basis for a “disaster.”

It would also remove the requirement for law enforcement officers to enforce isolation and quarantine orders and provide employment protection for employees who isolate or quarantine.

Kelly has 10 days to consider whether to veto or sign the bill.

For the full conference committee report on the bill, click here.