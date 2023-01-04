TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have questions about the upcoming legislative session in Kansas, the state library has answers.

The State Library of Kansas Legislative Hotline is available daily to answer questions Kansas residents have regarding the legislative session, bills, historic information, or questions about the Kansas government.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-800-432-3924.

Residents can leave a message for the library or even a brief message for their legislator. Questions can also be emailed to infodesk@ks.gov.

You can also chat with a librarian in real-time through the library’s Ask a Librarian service found at kslib.info/ask. At the same link, you can download the library app to use the same features.

View more resources offered by the Kansas State Library online.