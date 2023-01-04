WICHITA, Kan. — One Kansas Lottery player has won $1 million through the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

The state lottery said the $1 million winning raffle ticket, which had a winning number of 054327, was sold in northeast Kansas.

More than 5,600 other players won prizes ranging from $50 to $100,000.

See all of the winning raffle ticket numbers for the larger prizes below:

Early bird winning numbers:

DateNumber
Oct. 2, 2022051551
Nov. 6, 2022020344
Dec. 4, 2022143841

Million-dollar winning numbers:

054327

$100,000 winning numbers:

096378

$25,000 winning numbers:

000389

$10,000 winning numbers:

025926046474

$5,000 winning numbers:

014354017303041673065052076928
080299087248112089119256130110

$1,000 winning numbers:

000307003401005372006200017644
032356045974049554051086054084
057712063416072256074674075140
080025083602085940093540097294
108794109098109309110657118395
125193134513144537146855146980

See the thousands of winning numbers for $100 and $50 prizes here.

Tickets can be checked at any Kansas Lottery retail location or on the app, but winners of the $1 million through $1,000 raffle prizes must claim their cash prize at Kansas Lottery Headquarters, located at 128 N. Kansas Ave in Topeka.

The Kansas Lottery states:

  • Players must match their numbers in exact order to those drawn by the Lottery to win
  • Players must produce their original Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket to claim their prize
  • All prizes must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing