Kansas man arrested in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol

This is one of the photos included in a federal complaint form that names Mike Eckerman of Wichita as someone involved in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal complaint filed in court claims a Wichita man is one of the people who took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint names and charges Mike Eckerman, 37, of Wichita with:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conductin a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

(Photo provided to FBI and included in federal complaint)

The document containing the federal complaint includes a “Statement of Facts” written by an FBI agent. In addition, it includes photos from surveillance cameras and from anonymous tipsters.

One of the photos shows a man wearing a load-bearing tactical vest and red baseball cap supporting President Donald Trump. The man is posing in front of a painting of George Washington.

The tipster who provided the photo told investigators the man is Eckerman. The tipster said Eckerman had attended West High School in Wichita and that Eckerman had sent pictures to friends from Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

The FBI agent also includes an image from a police officer’s body camera. The agent says the video shows a man believed to be Eckerman yelling at officers as they try to keep individuals from advancing up to the Capitol.

Screengrab from Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer’s body-worn camera, included in federal complaint.

The agent also includes several photos that allegedly show Eckerman and a timeline of events. According to the agent, the images show Eckerman entering the Capitol at approximately 2:23 p.m. EST through the Senate wing floor.

Four minutes later, the agent says Eckerman pushed his way toward the front of the crowd where uniformed officers had stopped the push of rioters. The FBI agent says Eckerman got face to face with an officer and then appeared to push the officer backward several feet. The agent says that allowed the crowd to begin moving past the police line.

The police officer told the agent that the push caused him to lose his balance and fall down a small set of stairs. The officer told the agent that after he fell, he was sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher by an unknown person.

Screengrab from Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer’s body worn camera, included in federal complaint.

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)

Surveillance photo from U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Included in federal complaint)





From there, the agent says Eckerman went up the stairs to the second floor Statuary Hall. The agent says Eckerman again pushed his way through the crowd until he was at the front of another police line. The agent says Eckerman is seen yelling at officers for several minutes until the crowd pushes its way through toward the House of Representatives side of the Capitol.

Around 2:40 p.m., the agent says Eckerman entered the Rayburn Reception Room, then returned to the hallway. The agent says the George Washington portrait is in the Rayburn Reception Room.

The agent says video shows Eckerman making his way toward the east stairs near H208 around 2:42 p.m. The agent says the location is near the back entrance to the House Chamber, where Ashli Babbitt was shot by a law enforcement officer as she attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out to access the Chamber.

Just after the shooting, the agent says Eckerman exited the Capitol through the upper House doors at approximately 2:44 p.m.

The agent says the FBI contacted some people who were in contact with Eckerman on or around January 6. The agent says those people identified Eckerman as the man in the pictures.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Investigators say the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas also assisted.