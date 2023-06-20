NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kansas man has been indicted for making online threats against the Nashville Pride event.

According to the Department of Justice, Joshua Hensley, aka Josh Echo, 25, of Hoisington, Kansas, was indicted Tuesday morning on two counts of transmitting an interstate threat related to the Nashville Pride event, scheduled for this weekend.

Hensley was arrested by FBI agents Thursday at his home in Kansas and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

On April 26, 2023, Hensley reportedly posted comments to a Facebook post for Nashville Pride and threatened to “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for this event.” In another comment posted the same day, Hensley threatened to “commit a mass shooting,” according to the indictment.

“We will not tolerate hate-based, threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” said U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

Hensley faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, if convicted.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday in Kansas.