JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Prosecutors charged a 20-year-old man with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another man in Merriam, Kansas, on Oct. 21.

Devin Braswell has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in Johnson County.

Merriam police responded to a reported stabbing near Royalty Way and Kings Cove Drive around 11 p.m. Oct. 21.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim, who was identified as 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon. He died on the scene.

Merriam police said someone got inside his apartment and stabbed Dillon multiple times. Police said there did not appear to be forced entry in the unit.

Family said Dillon was able to call 911, telling them he did not know who attacked him.

Charles Dillon

“Charles fought for his life,” Adrian Dillon previously told FOX4. “Your son’s home alone, and now this stranger is fighting him and using a weapon, and then he’s lying there scared and alone until he passes. That’s the hardest.”

Court documents detailing the allegations against Braswell have not been released yet.

Braswell was arrested on Nov. 10, and he’s scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 14 at the Johnson County Court. His bond is set at $1 million.

