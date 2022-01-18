Kansas man dies after truck hit by train in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. — One man died Monday after driving in front of a train in Osage County, Kansas.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 2:24 p.m. Monday a man in a Chevy pickup was driving westbound near the 3300 block of S.W. Wannamaker Road through a field parallel to a train track.
The Chevy then turned north out of the field and, for an unknown reason, did not stop at the railroad crossing and was struck by a BNSF train.
The driver of the Chevy, identified as Patrick J. Harsch, 51, of Lebo, Kansas, died in the wreck. The BNSF train operator was unharmed.
