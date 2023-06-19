PAOLA, Kan. — A Paola, Kansas, man is recovering in the intensive care unit after suffering from a medical emergency while driving his car.

“It’s been a rough couple months,” Misty Pratt said.

Her husband, Chris Pratt, was diagnosed with lung cancer in February.

“They found a 7-centimeter tumor in his left lung,” Misty Pratt said.

The father of two had surgery to remove part of his lung and spent the next few months recovering, trying to get back to work so that he could help support his family.

But just when things were starting to turn around, he faced a major setback while driving to work for his first day.

“That morning, just telling him to have a good day, he worked hard to get back so quick after surgery,” Misty Pratt said. “Something happened, we’re not quite sure yet. But he ended up wrecking his car and has been in the ICU since.”

Chris Pratt suffered a fractured spine, broken ribs and severe concussion during the wreck. Misty Pratt said despite the long road ahead for her husband, she and their daughters are choosing to stay positive and encourage others going through hard times to keep going.

“Focus on what you can control and just be nice because you never know what somebody else is going through,” Misty Pratt said. “And I always tell my eighth graders to just be a good human and so just be a good human to people and to smile and be nice.”

Doctors are still working to figure out what caused Chris to crash is car and don’t know when he’ll be released from the ICU.

If you’d like to support the family, an account has been created at Bennington State Bank in Wamego, Kansas. You can call them at 785-456-1806 to make a donation or mail it to 1210 Commerce Drive, Wamego, KS 66547.