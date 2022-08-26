WICHITA, Kan. — With less than a week until Kansans can legally wager on sports, the Kansas Lottery has announced which sports betting platforms will be available to the public on launch day.

Sports betting in Kansas will begin with a soft launch at noon Sept. 1, followed by a full opening on Sept. 8.

As written in Senate Bill 84, each state-operated casino in Kansas can offer in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting on up to three platforms or applications, KSNW reports.

The partnerships are as follows:

Hollywood Casino in Kansas City will have both in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through Barstool Sports.

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane will have an in-person sportsbook and mobile sports betting available through FanDuel.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City will offer mobile sports betting through DraftKings, with an in-person sports wagering date to be announced soon. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit Boot Hill Casino and Resort and place wagers via a mobile application.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg will offer mobile sports betting through BetMGM, Caesars, and PointsBet, with an in-person sports wagering date to be announced shortly. In the interim, players are still welcome to visit Kansas Crossing Casino and place wagers via a mobile application.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.