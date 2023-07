ANDOVER, Kan. — The Andover Police Department is looking for the owner of a 15-foot-long snake found Wednesday.

Andover police say “no two days are the same” on the job.

“Officers normally deal with escape artists that have 4 legs and fur, but this 15-foot bright yellow critter decided to mix it up for them today,” the department said.

The APD said if the “large slithering friend” belongs to you or you know about a possible owner, to please contact the APD at 316-733-5177 ext. 0.