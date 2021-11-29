Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman could face expulsion from office after lawmakers file complaint

TOPEKA, Kan. — Six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint Monday against Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman, calling for his expulsion, following a suspected DUI arrest over the weekend.

Rep. Joella Hoye, D-Lenexa, filed the complaint along with fellow Reps. Stephanie Byers, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Mari-Lynn Poskin, and Lindsay Vaughn.

Shortly after the complaint was filed, Hoye told FOX4’s Kansas Capitol Bureau that they’re hoping to move forward with the expulsion process.

“This continued pattern of dangerous behavior is putting others at risk,” Hoye said.

The group of lawmakers also released a statement, condemning Coleman’s actions.

“We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented. This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.” Representatives Jo Ella Hoye, Stephanie Byers, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Mari-Lynn Poskin, and Lindsay Vaughn

The representatives previously signed a complaint on Jan. 12 after Coleman made a public threat against Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. He’s also been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

And just this month, Coleman was also arrested and then charged Nov. 1 with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Court documents show he assaulted a family member when prosecutors say Coleman pushed a man, hit him in the chest, and spit on him.

In the Kansas House, once a complaint is filed, then the Speaker of the House would form a committee comprised equally of minority and majority members to dismiss the complaint or recommend a course of disciplinary action. This could be a reprimand, censure, or expulsion. This recommendation would then be put to a vote, in which two-thirds of the House would have to approve.

In January, the complaint against Coleman was dismissed, and he kept his seat in the Kansas Legislature after receiving a warning.

Hoye said they’re hoping that things will be different given recent events.

“I do think it’s different, especially when it involves our state employees. Hopefully, we’ll move forward,” Hoye said.