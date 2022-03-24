TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman is getting diversion after being arrested on a domestic violence charge in 2021, according to a recent court ruling.

The Kansas state representative from KCK made a diversion agreement in his case on March 21, according to the Johnson County Court records.

Coleman was facing a single count of domestic battery with no prior convictions. The Johnson County District Attorney’s website said the diversion program is “intended to give a ‘second chance’ to offenders who commit a relatively minor criminal offense.”

Coleman was also arrested for driving under the influence by the Kansas Highway Patrol on I-70 westbound in Douglas County. Despite an affidavit where the arresting trooper said Coleman straddled the yellow line and drove more than halfway onto the left shoulder, he was not charged with DUI, just with speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

In November 2021, six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint calling for Coleman’s expulsion from office. The Kansas Democratic Party later made a resolution to suspend Coleman, excluding him from virtually all involvement and funding from his own party.