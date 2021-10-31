Kansas Rep. Coleman arrested, charged with domestic battery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

Coleman was arrested by the Overland Park Police Department on suspicion of domestic battery. He was arrested at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, booked into jail at around 12:45 a.m. and remained in custody late Sunday morning, according to jail records.

“This is extremely disturbing news,” Kansas Democratic Rep. Tom Sawyer said. “We are watching closely to make sure we gather all the facts. His constituents and the State of Kansas would be better served if he were to resign and get the help he badly needs. However, I want to reiterate again that the House Democratic Caucus does not condone this behavior in any way, shape, or form.”

Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman also made a statement.

“Given what little we know about the situation, I am concerned for everyone involved. I know that law enforcement will thoroughly investigate and assess the situation so that we can take appropriate action.”

Coleman has a history of issues that have been addressed many times in his time as a representative, including being banned from the Kansas Department of Labor earlier in October for alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating” behavior.”

On Monday, the Johnson County district attorney charged Coleman with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. His arraignment was on the court docket Monday; however, a spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said he will not appear and the arraignment will likely be rescheduled.

