TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly’s office announced the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP) is open to applications from qualifying parents and guardians of Kansas students.

KEEP will provide qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies, KSNW reports.

KEEP was created to promote learning in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEEP funds can be used on enrichment and educational activities, including the following:

​The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices

Camps with academic-related curricula such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering

Tutoring

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

The funds will not be eligible for private school tuition.

Eligibility for KEEP funds is determined by financial need, and funds will be distributed to actively enrolled K-12 Kansas students between the ages of 5-18.

Students whose household income is less than 185% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be eligible for KEEP funds.