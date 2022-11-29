TOPEKA, Kan. — Figures from the Kansas Highway Patrol show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for driving under the influence over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Kansas, KSNW reports.

KHP said it investigated one fatal crash that appears to be DUI-related. Troopers said they also investigated two separate crashes that killed four people.

The highway patrol issued 1,087 speeding tickets over the holiday, which is 343 fewer than last year.

In addition, there were 88 citations for adult seatbelt violations, compared to 103 in 2021. The agency issued 12 citations for teenage seatbelt violations compared to eight in 2021, and 13 were given for unrestrained children, compared to 15 in 2021.

The data includes enforcement from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

