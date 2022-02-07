TOPEKA, Kan. — After Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed it, a map that would change the way the state’s voting districts are divided failed to gain new traction in the Senate Monday.

The Kansas Senate held a vote to override Kelly’s veto, which ultimately failed with 24 yes votes and 15 no votes. The body needed a 27-vote supermajority to override, and two senators were also not present for this session.

The “Ad Astra 2” map, part of Senate Bill 355, would draw new district lines, particularly controversial in the Kansas City area where the northern half of Wyandotte County will be split from the state’s 3rd Congressional District. The area is currently held by Rep. Sharice Davids, the only Kansas Democrat in Congress.

It also takes Lawrence, just one city in Douglas County, and adds it to the 1st Congressional District which predominantly accounts for the western part of the state.

The “Ad Astra 2” redistricting map. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Legislature)

Opponents of the map have called it “gerrymandered,” and said it would make it harder for Davids to keep her position as the state’s only Congressional Democrat.

Supporters like Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, have said there is a “numbers problem” in Wyandotte and Johnson counties that the map solves. When vetoing it, Kelly previously voiced objections to how the map would redraw voting districts in Kansas.

“Without explanation, this map shifts 46% of the Black population and 33% of the Hispanic population out of the 3rd Congressional District by dividing the Hispanic neighborhoods of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kansas south of I-70,” Kelly said.

Republican Senate leaders said that they were disappointed when Kelly vetoed the map originally.

“The map is reflective of the testimony we received from the public, has zero deviation between Congressional districts, creates compact and contiguous districts, preserves existing district cores, and groups together communities of interest.” Senate President Ty Masterson, Vice President Rick Wilborn and Majority Leader Alley’s statement in response to Gov. Kelly’s veto.

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said he originally thought the plan was a joke.

“The Senate today passed out the most politically gerrymandered map I have ever seen, it even looks like a salamander,” Sawyer said. “I have served and assisted with four redistricting processes before this. Cutting Kansas City in half and putting Lawrence in the Big First is an egregious breach of the constitutional requirements facing legislators. Diluting the votes in these areas is a clear ploy to silence the voice of Democrats.”