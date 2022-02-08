TOPEKA, Kan. — After failing to get the votes Monday, Senate Republicans secured the votes Tuesday to overturn Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a redistricting map, Senate Bill 355.

The Senate passed the bill with a vote of 27-11. It now goes to the House, who would also need to override the veto for the map to go into effect.

Previously vetoed by Kansas’ Democratic governor, Senate Bill 355 would redraw the map that changes the way the state’s voting districts are divided.

States must redraw congressional districts at least once every 10 years to make them as equal as possible in population following shifts in population. If the state doesn’t enact new boundaries, federal judges are likely to draw the lines.

The “Ad Astra 2” redistricting map. (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Legislature)

The Kansas Senate held a vote Monday to override Kelly’s veto, ultimately ending with a 24-15 vote, and one Senator was not present. The body needed a 27-vote majority.

Four of the chamber’s 29 Republicans broke ranks with GOP leaders Monday and joined 10 of the chamber’s 11 Democrats in voting no. The absent Democrat also would have voted no.

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican and one of the architects of the plan, also voted no, so that under the Legislature’s rules he could ask senators to reconsider Tuesday.

The “Ad Astra 2” map has been particularly controversial in the Kansas City area where the northern half of Wyandotte County will be split from the state’s 3rd Congressional District. The area is currently held by Rep. Sharice Davids, the only Kansas Democrat in Congress.

It would also take Lawrence, just one city in Douglas County, and add it to the 1st Congressional District which predominantly accounts for the western part of the state.

Opponents of the map have called it “gerrymandered” and said it would make it harder for Davids to keep her position as the state’s only congressional Democrat.

Supporters like Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, have said there is a “numbers problem” in Wyandotte and Johnson counties that the map solves. When vetoing it, Kelly previously voiced objections to how the map would redraw voting districts in Kansas.

“Without explanation, this map shifts 46% of the Black population and 33% of the Hispanic population out of the 3rd Congressional District by dividing the Hispanic neighborhoods of Quindaro Bluffs, Bethel-Welborn, Strawberry Hill, Armourdale and others from Argentine, Turner and the rest of Kansas City, Kansas south of I-70,” Kelly said.

House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer said he originally thought the plan was a joke.

“The Senate today passed out the most politically gerrymandered map I have ever seen, it even looks like a salamander,” Sawyer said.

“I have served and assisted with four redistricting processes before this. Cutting Kansas City in half and putting Lawrence in the Big First is an egregious breach of the constitutional requirements facing legislators. Diluting the votes in these areas is a clear ploy to silence the voice of Democrats.”