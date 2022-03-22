TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas senators approved three bills impacting education Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 496, a bill establishing the “Parents Bill of Rights,” with a 24-15 vote. Additionally, a bill allowing nonresident students to transfer between public school districts (Senate Bill 455) was approved 23-16. The senate also voted 27-12 to approve a bill baring transgender students from participating in women’s sports.

Parents Bill of Rights

Kansas lawmakers have progressed a bill to establish a Parents Bill of Rights. SB 496 outlines 12 tenets granting parents the ability to review and object to the curriculum or materials used in their child’s classroom.

If the bill becomes law, school districts would be required to create policies allowing parents the option to inspect classroom lessons, syllabi, surveys, tests, questionnaires, exams, books, magazines or any additional materials used in the classroom.

According to the text of the bill, parents could object to any material or activity on the basis that it’s harmful to the child or “impairs the parent’s firmly held beliefs, values or principles.”

Parents would also reserve the right to challenge any book, magazine or other resource available to students in the school library and petition for its removal.

Democratic Sen. Cindy Holscher, who represents Overland Park, voted against the bill, saying she feels there is a disconnect between the day-to-day operations of public schools and the perspectives of legislatures.

“This bill was brought forward as the result of dark money groups working to undermine public schools and our teachers and is not something actual parents of public school children have requested,” Holscher said.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes also voted against the bill.

“The Parents Bill of Rights capitalizes on national figures’ successful manipulation of parents’ anxieties around learning and growing by suggesting that our public schools, which are subject to strict oversight by the state, are hiding nefarious materials used to brainwash our children,” Sykes said.

“This is a list of demands modeled after national legislation that co-ops civil rights language in order to undermine our public school teachers and districts that teach and care for Kansas kids.”

Sen. Beverly Gossage, a Eudora Republican, supported the bill, saying as a former educator she feels parents should be informed on what’s going on in the classroom.

“When a problem arises, it’s usually because (parents) have started to lose trust. We are just trying to build back that trust among our hardworking teachers and parents that are just concerned for their children,” Gossage said.

Student transfers

Currently Kansas public school districts typically accept student transfers on a case-by-cases basis. SB 455 would require school districts to accept transfer applications from students living outside the district boundary based on school capacity.

Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, nonresident students would be allowed to switch school districts if there is space available. If there are more students applying than the number of spaces available in a specific grade level, then the district would use a lottery system to determine which students would be accepted.

“What we did was we helped come up with the framework, policy and a process that parents could count on, but always left it with that local control,” Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, said. “The school district would perform their building assessments. They would determine if there was any room at the inn for students from out of district. Locally there would always be that control.”

Students would have the option to transfer up to two times per school year. The proposed bill prohibits the district from charging nonresident students tuition or any fees that aren’t applied to students living within the district. The district would not be required to provide transportation for students living outside the district boundary.

Opponents to the bill, including the State Board of Education, have voiced concerns about an influx of student transfers adding strain to districts experiencing teacher shortages.

School districts would be able to reject a student’s transfer request if the district is at capacity, or the student living outside the district has a history of suspension, expulsion or a high absenteeism rate.

Transgender student athletes

SB 484 establishes the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, preventing transgender students from participating in women’s athletics.

The proposed bill requires any K-12 public school, as well as any public college or university, designate sports teams into one of three categories based biological sex to reflect:

Males, to include men or boys.

Females, to include women or girls.

Co-Ed or Mixed, to include multiple genders.

The bill requires college and university sports teams to only compete against other collegiate teams with the same classification. The bill also prohibits students of the male sex from participating in sports or activities designated for females, women or girls.

“The Kansas Legislature needs to stop bullying transgender kids,” Sen. Tom Holland said.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Pittman, who represents Leavenworth, said regulations for transgender student athletes should be left up to the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHAA).

“This bill unfairly targets elementary kids, all the way down to kindergarten, and originally contained genital inspections, which goes too far for me,” Pittman said.

“It targets a population in broad strokes that is at higher risk of suicide. It has economic risks for Kansas with regard to factoring against us for NCAA, FIFA and other tournaments. This bill on transgender athletes was a solution in search of a problem.”

All three bills will now move on to the House. If any of the bills are vetoed by Gov. Laura Kelly, it would require 27 votes of support in the Senate and 84 votes of support in the House to override her veto.