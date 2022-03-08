WASHINGTON (AP/KSNT) — President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kansas U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran responded to the president’s decision.

“I applaud President Biden for taking this important step, but similar to sanctions on Russia and aid delivered to Ukraine, he is once again late to act,” Marshall said. “After spending billions to finance Putin’s war on Ukraine, the president must immediately redirect efforts to restart America’s energy production.”

Biden acknowledged banning Russian oil will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump. Moran encouraged the Biden administration to maximize home-grown energy and not diminish American energy independence.

“Banning the purchase of Russian oil is a good first step, but now President Biden must immediately reinstate the keystone pipeline, allow for new drilling leases on federal lands and waters, and retreat from proposals that would install burdensome regulations and tax increases on domestic oil and gas producers,” Moran said.

The action on Tuesday follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports.

Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner called Biden’s ban a good first step.

“After days of Republicans calling for the United States to ban Russian oil, I’m glad President Biden has finally done step one in a two-step process to restore America’s energy dominance,” LaTurner said. “Now, the Biden Administration must take action to unleash energy production right here in America. I call on President Biden to immediately roll back regulations on American energy producers, re-open the Keystone Pipeline, and resume oil and gas drilling on federal lands.”

Biden declared in remarks at the White House that “We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.”

“Further, in order to mitigate any price shocks caused as a result of an embargo on Russian energy exports, we encourage you to reevaluate energy policies which have curtailed domestic production of oil and natural gas,” the senators said in a letter to Biden.

The two Kansas senators said a bill they introduced would move swiftly to stop the financing of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and remove Russian fuels from the American supply chain.

Read Moran and Marshall’s letter to President Biden below:

“Dear Mr. President, We write to urge you to immediately institute an embargo on all Russian energy exports pursuant to your authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1702). We also urge you to encourage our allies and partners across the globe to take similar punitive actions against the energy exports of Russian President Putin’s ruthless regime. Energy makes up approximately one-quarter of Russia’s Gross Domestic Product, and as such, an embargo on Russian energy exports would inflict crippling consequences on its economy. We do not urge this course of action lightly. Putin’s malicious invasion into the sovereign state of Ukraine demands sanctions which will inflict a maximal level of economic pain on the Russian economy necessary to deter further escalation of the conflict. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians displaced as a result of Putin’s war on Ukraine, news reports indicate that more than 350 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including at least 14 children, in addition to over 1,600 civilians injured thus far. Simply put, Putin must be held to account for the blood on his hands—an American embargo of Russian energy exports would impose a high cost on the Russian economy while also deterring additional bloodshed. Further, in order to mitigate any price shocks caused as a result of an embargo on Russian energy exports, we encourage you to reevaluate energy policies which have curtailed domestic production of oil and natural gas. In particular, we urge you to reinstate the permit for construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline to allow for the free flow of Canadian crude oil to U.S. refineries. The United States of America must utilize its abundant natural resources, and relationships with energy producing allies, as leverage against a despotic Russian regime that is intent on disrupting peace and threatening global stability. The United States is currently buying approximately 700,000 barrels of oil and other petroleum products per day from Russia amid its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We should be seeking to end Putin’s conflict before it deteriorates even further—it is time to institute an embargo on Russian energy exports.” Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall and Congressman Tom Cole