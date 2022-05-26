WICHITA, Kan. — The Sunflower Summer program returns, giving Kansas students free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, and outdoor locations, launches once again.

See all the locations Kansas families can visit for free starting May 28 here.

This Kansas Department of Education program is funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer over 90 summer enrichment activities to the children of Kansas. Last year, over 71,000 Kansans participated.

Kansans will be able to participate in this program until Aug. 14. During this time, anyone with a smartphone or tablet will be able to use the Sunflower Summer app available through the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Adults will need to register their family members and include their county and school district.

Every Kansas student up until age 21, and two accompanying adults, will be able to access a ticket voucher to each of the participating attractions in the Sunflower Summer app.

After selecting a location, you can claim tickets in the app. Upon arrival, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker. The ticket will then be “stamped” in the Sunflower Summer passport inside the app and will no longer be accessible.

In addition to 90 attractions, this program is offering the following bonus events:

Sunflower Summer Family Campout at Milford State Park Thursday, July 7 Join us for an overnight camp loaded with fun activities for the family to enjoy, including fishing, archery, canoeing, campfire, s’mores and more.



Sunflower Summer Sundays with Wichita Surge at Riverfront Stadium 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 26: Wichita Wind Surge vs. San Antonio 1:05 p.m. Sunday, July 17: Wichita Wind Surge vs. Arkansas Enjoy a Sunday game with your family from the berm seating area and a personal tour of the new baseball museum. (Museum doors open 15 minutes after the last pitch). Offer good for one game per family on June 26 or July 17. Riverfront Stadium is home to the Wichita Wind Surge, a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The new baseball museum pays homage to the history of baseball in the Wichita community originating from the 1920s teams (the Bulldozers and the Red Stockings), the Negro league and much more.



150th Anniversary of Dodge City Celebration at Boot Hill Museum Friday, June 17 Come join us for the grand celebration in honor of Dodge City’s 150th anniversary. Fun activities include Old West re-enactments, new exhibits, demos, cowboy band, storytelling, ice cream social and more.



Annual Thresher Show in Bird City Saturday, July 30 Celebrate our rural heritage and honor our nation’s military men and women. The day will feature military vehicles and equipment, military re-enactments from WWll, demonstrations, steam engine races, tractor pulls, kid’s activities and more. Families can check out 14 steam traction engines, 30-plus buildings full of farm-related items and more than 200 antique tractors.



“This program helped more than 43,100 students stay engaged in learning throughout the summer months. It provided families a chance to bond and afforded some families the opportunity to take a vacation they otherwise wouldn’t have had the resources for,” Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson said.

“It also stimulated travel and tourism within Kansas. We heard from families that the Sunflower Summer program introduced them to new activities they hadn’t previously tried, and venues noted that the program drew summer visitors from areas of the state they usually don’t see. We’re so pleased to be able to offer Sunflower Summer again this year.”

Funding for the program is limited, and tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. To learn more about the Sunflower Summer program, click here.

