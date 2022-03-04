TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday refused to dismiss three lawsuits that challenge new Republican-drawn congressional redistricting maps.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt made the request, arguing that the state court system does not have jurisdiction to decide disputes over redistricting for federal offices.

All three of the suits allege that the new maps impermissibly gerrymandered in violation of the Kansas Constitution.

Two of the lawsuits were filed in Wyandotte County District Court in the Kansas City area, on behalf of aggrieved voters. They raise concerns that the new maps would cost U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, the state’s only Democrat in Congress, some of the territory in her Kansas City-area district that she carries by wide margins in elections.

The third lawsuit was filed in Douglas County District Court. The focus of that suit is that the maps move Lawrence from the 2nd District of northeast Kansas into the sprawling 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative Republican communities hours away by car.

Republican lawmakers have dismissed allegations of gerrymandering.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the congressional district map, but lawmakers in both chambers were able to get the votes needed to override her decision.

States must redraw congressional districts at least once every 10 years to make them as equal as possible in population following shifts in population. If the state doesn’t enact new boundaries, federal judges are likely to draw the lines.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.