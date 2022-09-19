KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas is set to receive nearly $40 million to build a high-powered electric vehicle charging network.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the state will get $39.5 million over the next 5 years for its Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan. Kansas will also use local funding to match initial federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The state will build direct current fast chargers (DCFC) along designated corridors: I-70, I-35, I-135, I-335, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line.

When the network is finished, Kansas will have nearly 1,600 miles of interstates and highways with fast-charging EV stations, KDOT said.

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, and DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification Manager.

“With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EVs will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

Kansas’ network is one of 35 plans across the United States that has been approved.

