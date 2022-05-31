SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A deputy who pulled over a vehicle in Seward County did more than write a traffic ticket. The sheriff said the deputy found 30 pounds of suspected meth.

Sheriff Gene Ward said the deputy pulled over a vehicle Friday around noon on U.S. Highway 54 near Liberal. The deputy became suspicious that the two people in the car were involved in something criminal.

A deputy found 30 pounds of suspected meth during a traffic stop in Seward County, May 27, 2022. (Courtesy Seward County Sheriff’s Office)

Ward said that a search of the vehicle found the meth, which has a street value of about $200,000.

The deputy arrested the two people. The sheriff is not releasing their names until the Seward County Attorney’s Office charges them, possibly Monday afternoon.

The sheriff is also not releasing details about where the drugs were headed as the case is still under investigation.