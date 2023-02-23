WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Turnpike’s construction season will begin in March, and it will likely impact drivers in Leavenworth and Douglas counties.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) said this year’s construction includes 13 new projects and five projects carried over from 2022. The agency said the projects are part of $45.6 million in investments to preserve and modernize the roadway.

The construction planned this year includes:

Guardrail Improvements from MM 0 – 42 (Oklahoma border to south Wichita)

Bridge Rehabilitation at Ninnescah River at MM 26 (near Belle Plaine)

Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 41 – 44 (Wichita)

Pavement Resurfacing from MM 50 – 72 (Wichita to El Dorado)

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 56-123 (Andover to Emporia)

Bridges Preservation Painting, MM 99 & 101 (near Matfield Green)

High Friction Surfacing, MM 103-105 (near Matfield Green)

Bridge Redecking and Widening from MM 125 (near Emporia)

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 131-179 (north of Emporia to south Topeka)

Bridge Raising at K-99, MM 132-134 (north of Emporia)

Drainage Improvements and Pavement Repairs, MM 141-145 (near Admire, Wilmington)

Bridge Redecking and Widening at MM 155 (near Burlingame)

Cashless Tolling Zones, MM 187-211 (east of Topeka to Tonganoxie, Eudora)

KTA didn’t release any specific details on when each project will start.

If you’re planning to use the turnpike, you’re encouraged to check out Kandrive.org before you head out to check for any delays. You can also sign up for alerts from the KTA about roadway issues.

If you would like to sign up for KTA’s monthly newsletter to get updates and highlights on construction projects on the turnpike, click here.