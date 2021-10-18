Kansas veteran jumps out of an airplane ahead of 90th birthday

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Jim Pike, 89, takes in what many consider a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Jumping out of planes is nothing new for the former airborne trooper. Although now, Jim is a little older and has fewer responsibilities.

“All you have to look out for in skydiving is yourself, but when you jump militarily, you have to consider other people and what your overall objective may be,” said Jim.

Sunday’s objective is to celebrate his 90th birthday a wee bit early. His grandson, one of the masterminds, was behind the skydiving event Sunday.

“Found out that they would do this at any age. It’s kind of a no-brainer at that point,” said Matthew Pike, Jim’s grandson.

Jim was happy to do it. His wife of 60-plus years was good on the ground.

“I thought good for you. I’m not going to do what you did. If he wanted to jump out of those planes, more power to him but not me,” said Elaine.

When asked if he would skydive again, Jim responded maybe when he hits 95 or 100.

“Well, not this afternoon, but I believe yes.”

He admits he would like to be a little more limber.