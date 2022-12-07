CHANUTE, Kan. — Authorities are investigating the death of a Chanute, Kansas, woman after a tip led them to her body.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from law enforcement in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, asking them to do a welfare check on the resident living at 6845 160th Road in Chanute. The original tip came from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph R. Deluca, 37, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

After searching the area, deputies discovered the body of Elaina Asprea, 47, next to a field near her house.

The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crime Scene Response Team to assist in the investigation.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in Fayetteville, North Carolina, arrested Asprea’s boyfriend, Joseph Deluca, 37, on an unrelated weapons charge. His bond is set at $75,000.

Kansas officials have named Deluca as a person of interest in Asprea’s death.

Asprea’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

