WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a case of two people were found dead in southeast Kansas is now a homicide investigation.

Officials said the two people were found Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. Autopsies later revealed both victims died of gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound and 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken, both of Mound Valley.

The KBI said around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. You can also submit a tip online.

This investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.