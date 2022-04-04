BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an officer shot and killed a toddler during a deadly hostage incident in Baxter Springs, Kansas.

On Saturday, Mar. 26, the Baxter Springs Police Department responded to a call from a woman asking for help, KSNW reports.

When officers arrived at 340 Wyandotte Avenue, they knocked on the door of the residence, which was a pull-behind camping trailer.

They said Eli Crawford, 37, of Baxter Springs, answered the door but slammed it shut after seeing it was police. A two-year-old girl reopened the door, and the girl’s mother ran outside.

Officers said Crawford then stepped out and shot the woman, killing her, before firing at the four responding officers. The officers backed to a safe distance, did not fire any shots, according to police, and called for additional help.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Joplin Police Department’s SWAT Team, the KBI, and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to assist.

During the nearly four-hour incident, investigators believe Crawford used several guns to fire over 90 rounds from the trailer at responding law enforcement. At approximately 9:25 p.m., a law enforcement officer fired one round into the camping trailer.

Officers approached the home and found Crawford dead inside from a gunshot wound. The woman, Taylor Shutte, 27, of Webb City, Missouri, was pronounced dead.

The couple’s 2-year-old girl, Clesslynn Crawford, was also found dead from a gunshot wound.

The KBI said it’s still investigating but has determined Shutte was killed after she was hit by multiple gunshots Crawford fired. The agency also determined Crawford died by suicide.

KBI also said Clesslynn died from the round a Joplin police officer fired into the trailer.

The Joplin Police Department has placed one member of its SWAT team on administrative leave after the shooting.

KBI is asking the public for patience as its agents finish their work. The agency said the incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated.

Once the investigation concludes, KBI findings will be presented to the Cherokee County district attorney to determine if criminal charges should be filed.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.