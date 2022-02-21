OLATHE, Kan. — Bus routes in Johnson County are set to change this spring in conjunction with the launch of several new pilot programs aimed to improve public transportation.

Starting on April 4, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) will shorten five county express routes and adjust times to include three morning and three evening trips.

Route Changes:

519 Olathe Express: The route will stretch from the Walmart Supercenter at 395 North K-7 Highway West along 135th Street and travel north on I-35 directly to downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Riders getting on the bus at Strang Line Park will now be served by the new Strang Line Express Route.

Draft map of 519 express route

520 Strang Line Express: The new Strang Line Express Route will travel between Strang Line Park and downtown Kansas City, Missouri, via I-35. This express route will offer riders three morning trips and three evening trips.

Draft map of 520 express route

563 Shawnee Express: The Shawnee Express Route will no longer stop at the Walmart Supercenter in Olathe. The bus route will operate between West 66th Street, the Shawnee Station Park and Ride and downtown Kansas City, Missouri with connections to other routes at the Mission Transit Center.

Draft map of 563 express route

569 South OP Express: The South 69 Express will depart from Antioch Street and 137th Street in Overland Park and end in downtown Kansas City, Missouri via U.S.69 and I-35.

Draft map of 569 express route

595 Gardner-OP Express: The 595 route will no longer make local stops in the cities of Edgerton, Gardner, Kansas City, Kansas or at the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. The route will operate between TradeNet Park in Gardner and downtown Kansas City, Missouri via I-35.

Draft map of 595 express route

Microtransit

Microtransit services allow riders to be picked up at a select location not along an existing bus route. Later this spring KCATA intends to increase the fare for microtransit services and expand service times to include Sundays.

Saturday service

In July, several fixed routes will be adjusted to include a mid-day service and offer rides on Saturdays. The program will focus on expanding transit schedules on the four most popular routes; 401 Metcalf-Plaza, 403 Antioch-Olathe, 404 Metcalf-Downtown and 475 Quivira-75th Street.

The transit authority will also launch a new bus route along the 87th Street Corridor and launch a paratransit service with funding approved by the county in November. Paratransit services help transport people with disabilities who physically cannot use the existing bus routes.