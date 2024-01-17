KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas City Hall offices will be closed Wednesday due to “extreme water damage.”

According to a press release from the office, the water damage severely impacted the ground floor of the City Hall building.

The closure will impact all services, such as the Municipal Court, other in-person services and programs operating from the building.

Other Unified Government buildings and services that are located outside of the Municipal/City Hall building will work remotely with limited services.

The office will provide updates on its website and social media as they become available regarding the closure and impacts on services.