Kansas City, Kansas police respond to a stabbing incident that led to a police shooting on July 18, 2023. (FOX4 photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is now facing more charges in Wyandotte County, accused of stabbing his father to death and attacking another woman.

John Eugene McGriff has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent person or elder person, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police said the 32-year-old fatally stabbed his father, Samuel McGriff, on July 18 near the Simmons Senior Living Center at 37th and Strong Avenue.

He’s also accused of stabbing Stephanie Perez as she walked down the sidewalk.

When police arrived in the area, they said John McGriff threatened them with a knife and officers shot him. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Perez’s family said she’ll have a long road to recovery. They said she was walking home from her volunteer job at Emmanuel Lutheran Church when she was attacked.

Family said Perez had to have several surgeries to address wounds on her hands, shoulders and neck, but she’s since been released from the hospital.

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the police shooting.