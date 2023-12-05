KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The head of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, isn’t sugarcoating it. Most of the county’s challenges deal with money, he said.

Unified Government Mayor/CEO Tyrone Garner held his State of the Government address Tuesday at Memorial Hall, speaking at the rotary club yearend luncheon.

“The economic budgetary health outlook for the Unified Government is not good and reflects a potential negative fund balance in the years of 2026-2028,” he said during his speech.

Garner said it won’t be long before projected expenses outpace projected revenues, setting things up for a budget in the red.

“It is with great regret that I inform you today of the obvious,” he continued at the podium. “That the state of your Unified Government in Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is not at its best.”

Garner didn’t bring up deconsolidation of the UG, but he and Edwardsville Mayor Carolyn Caiharr have floated that idea in recent months.

“When you talk about a billion dollars of debt, when you talk about being potentially bankrupt by 2026 or 2028, you have to take a hard look and say, ‘Is what we did in 1997 really working on the best behalf of our residents?'” Garner said in an interview with FOX4 after Tuesday’s luncheon.

New County Administrator David Johnston brought up promoting the sporting attractions at the Legends as a way to increase revenue for its government.

“Visitors come to those venues. They spend money. It provides sales tax,” Johnston said at the podium. “It needs to come into the UG to provide the services you all enjoy.”

But when asked if promoting their sporting attractions had to do with trying to get the Kansas City Chiefs or the Kansas City Royals to build their stadiums in their county, Johnston said he hasn’t been in contact with the teams.

“I have not received a call from any of those folks,” Johnston said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

“So I think that can kind of put a damper until, unless I get one tomorrow, but no one’s contacted us at Wyandotte County, at least the government side.”

Caiharr was not at Tuesday’s luncheon, but she’s started citizen groups to try to determine whether deconsolidation is actually something people would support.