KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police say an Independence woman was killed over the weekend in a shooting.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 8th Street.

When police arrived, they found a woman inside a residence with injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died hours later.

The woman has since been identified as 37-year-old Avion Walton of Independence, Missouri.

KCK police previously said one person was in custody, but prosecutors have not announced any charges.

The department’s Major Case Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

