KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating three deadly incidents within a spare of two hours that occurred early Sunday morning.

First, officers responded to a shooting call at the 2600 block of North 47 Terr. around 12:30 a.m. and located a man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound next to a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department found a body inside a home during a house fire at 700 block of Broadview Avenue. Officers were called around 12:32 a.m. to assist the fire department.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous.

Kansas City, Kansas police are also investigating a deadly crash that occurred at 2:08 a.m. Officers were called to 86th and Riverview and located a vehicle and the driver. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The initial investigation reveals the vehicle was southbound on 86th Street when it left the roadway before coming to rest in the ditch.

This incident is under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Departments Fatality Accident Team.