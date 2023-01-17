KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in the 2020 homicide.

Officers responded to a shooting call on December 12, 2020, around 5:31 a.m. near 10th and Orville Ave and found a man inside his dark blue 2011 Dodge Journey shot.

Courtesy of Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

The victim was identified as Enice Fuel. he died 12 days before his 30th birthday.

Investigators asked if anyone was in the area and may or heard anything regarding the homicide is asking to contact the tips hotline at 816-474-8477.